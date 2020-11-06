Mary A. Borelli
April 8, 1924 - November 1, 2020
Overland Park, Maryland - Mary Agnes Maloney Borelli, 96, died Sunday, November 1, in Overland Park, Kansas.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Andre Borelli and son, Donald Borelli. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Mary Kathleen and Marlin Dunlap; son and daughter-in-law, James and Melinda Borelli; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Borelli; 7 grandchildren, Kristen, Karlin, Ryan, Erin, Paige, Miranda, and Taryn; and 8 great-grandchildren, Colin, Shea, Henry, Avah, Hanne, Eleigh, Noah, and Lynlee.
Mary was born on April 8, 1924, to Edward and Agnes Maloney in Chicago, IL. She spent her first 35 years in Chicago, where she graduated high school, began work as a typist, married, and had three children. In 1960, Mary moved with her family to Des Moines, IA for Andre's work, which also took them to Freeport, Kansas City, Prairie Village, St. Louis, and finally Overland Park where she lived since 1970.
Mary was a devout Catholic who poured her love and joy for life into her family, community, and parish. During World War II, she volunteered every Monday as a Grey Lady in the local VA hospital. In retirement, she was awarded Volunteer of the Year twice for her work at Overland Park Community Center. She was a parishioner at Queen of the Holy Rosary for 30 years. There she served as a Nursing Home Visitor bringing the Eucharist to residents of Overland Park Manor and on the Parish Prayer Chain. She also was a proud member of Queen's Saints seniors group. Her favorite quote from the Bible was "I can do all things through Him who strengthens me" (Philippians 4:13).
Family and friends will remember Mary as a loving person who lit up the room, liked to chat and was a dedicated prayer warrior.
Visitation will be held 9:30 - 10:30 am on Friday, November 6, at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, 7023 W. 71st Street, Overland Park, KS. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am in the church. The ceremony is limited to family and close friends due to COVID-19. Services will be live-streamed through this website: https://www.facebook.com/queenoftheholyrosary/
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to Johnson County Meals on Wheels through their website http://jocogov.3dcartstores.com/Meals-on-Wheels-Donation_p_18.html
, the American Heart Association
, or to Queen of the Holy Rosary Parish.
Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleyhoge.com