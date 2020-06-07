Mary A. Reyes Mary A. Reyes, 88, of Belton, MO, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM, Wednesday, June 10, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W. 103 St., Overland Park, KS 66214. Burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, KS will occur after Mass. Visitation will be 3 PM to 4 PM, Tuesday at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia St., Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Mary was born on January 23, 1932, in Kansas City, KS. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ignacio Reyes, sister Herminia M. Reyes and brother Sonny Matos. She is survived by son, Valentino (Renee), of Grandview, MO, as well as six grandsons: Christopher Muro, Marcus Muro, Alejandro Reyes (Evelyn), Xavier Reyes, Joseph Reyes, and Sebastian Reyes, as well as one-step grandson, Maximus Alvarez. Mary is also survived by two great granddaughters; who brought ribbons, curls, and pink into her very boy dominated world, Hadassa and Alizée Reyes, whom she loved very much. Three beloved sisters also remain Anna Gonzales, Josephine Guevara, and Gloria Ballard. Mary led a full and happy life with many travels and exciting jobs. She especially enjoyed travelling with her son's basketball teams and watching their games. Mary was a surrogate Grandma to many of the players on those teams, often sacrificing herself to ensure their needs were met. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.