Mary A. Tatro Obituary
Mary A. Tatro Mary Austin Tatro, of Kansas City, MO passed away peacefully Friday, February 8, 2019 at the age of 81. Mary was born on October 11, 1937 in Atlas Township, Genesee County Michigan to Stanford and Lorraine (Cheney) Austin. She graduated high school in Des Moines, IA and spent the majority of her working career with Southwestern Bell/AT&T. Mary was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She always had a feline companion, enjoyed a good joke and loved to do cross stitch and watch old movies. She spent the past several years as a resident at the Gardens on Barry Road where she made many friends and was cared for by the most compassionate and caring people we could ever hope to know. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Janet Lovett; and two brothers, Jerry and Dave Austin. Survivors include a brother, Stanford Austin and wife, Joy of Erie, CO, sister-in-law Nancy Austin of Kansas City; eleven nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. In accordance with her wishes, cremation will take place. The Meyers Northland Chapel has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Memories of Mary and condolences may be shared online at www.meyersfuneralchapel.com. The family has requested donations be made in lieu of flowers to Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 17, 2019
