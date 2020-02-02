|
|
Mary Aileen (Powers) Ham Mary Aileen (Powers) Ham, 84, passed away on January 30, 2020 at her home in Lee's Summit, MO. Born on October 15, 1935 in St. Joseph, MO, she attended Blessed Sacrement grade school and graduated from Bishop Lillis High School. She raised 3 sons in Raytown before moving to Lee's Summit. She attended St. Bernadettes before becoming a founding member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church & was also active at First Baptist Church in Lee's Summit. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, James Ham. She is preceeded in death by her parents, John Francis & Aileen Rose Powers. She is also survived by her sons & their families: Dan & Carrie Ham - Jake & Dylan, Craig & Anita Ham - Jackson & Jordan, & John & Wendy Ham - Zane, Zander, Zaiden & Zaxby. She is also survived by her siblings John (Marianne) Powers, Warren (Linda) Powers, DJ (Gretchen) Powers, Rosanne McGuire, & Marita (Ivan) Deatsch, and many nieces & nephews. She is also survived by her best friend since childhood, Dorothy Blotman. Mary was truly an angel on earth, and she will be missed by many. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church in Lee's Summit with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Floral Hill's Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. Full obituary will be on Langsford Funeral Home's website. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home 115 SW 3rd St., Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020