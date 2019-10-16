|
Mary Alice Reschke Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mary Alice Reschke, 81, Lawrence, at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lawrence. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mary passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at LMH Health. Mary was born November 3, 1937 in Passaic, MO, the daughter of Wyatt Waldo and Alice Christine (O'Grady) Ramsey. Mary grew up on a farm in Dawson, NE. While raising children, as they got older, she began her career at Hallmark cards by stocking cards at Dillons. She also worked in food service at West Jr. High. She worked at the Hallmark Card facility for 25+ years. She was a member of the Alter Society and Daughters of Isabella through St. Johns and Corpus Christi churches. She spent many hours baking for bake sales, funerals, shut-ins, the needy, and friends and family. She volunteered to help with church in various capacities. She was an avid University of Kansas Jayhawk fan. She married Ralph Eugene Reschke on December 29, 1956 in Dawson, NE. He survives of the home. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the St. John School and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. A Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. prior to the service on Tuesday, October 22nd at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 16, 2019