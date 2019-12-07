Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
(913) 642-3565
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Overland Park
8200 W. 96th St.
Overland Park, KS
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Overland Park
8200 W. 96th St.
Overland Park,, KS
View Map
Mary Alice Wentworth Obituary
Mary Alice Wentworth Mary Alice Wentworth passed away at age 90 on December 4, 2019 at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission. She was born January 28, 1929 to Nora and Luman Harper in Augusta, KS. She is survived by one son, Ray Wentworth, of Houston, TX; daughters, Joyce McCawley (Michael) of Kansas City, MO and Diane Cory (Scott) of Omaha, NE; 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Mary is also survived by a niece and nephew. A daughter, Virginia Wentworth Barbian, preceded her in death. Visitation will be 9 am-10 am, followed by Celebration of Life at 10 am on Saturday, December 7 at First Baptist Church of Overland Park, 8200 W. 96th St., Overland Park, KS 66212. Burial will be in Indianola Cemetery, Butler County, KS. Memorial contributions can be directed to the First Baptist Church of Overland Park or American Baptist International Ministries. Online condolences may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com. Mary Alice Wentworth ,
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 7, 2019
