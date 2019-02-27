Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
(816) 942-6180
Mary Rogler
Mary Alice Wiedeman Rogler

Mary Alice Wiedeman Rogler Obituary
Mary Alice Wiedeman Rogler Mary Alice Wiedeman Rogler, 85, passed away on February 25th, 2019. Mary Alice or "Biz" as she was known to family and friends was born to Walter and Alice "Meme" Wiedeman on September 15th, 1933 in Kansas City, Missouri. She loved traveling the world, playing piano and painting, but, most of all, she loved being with people. She always had a kind word and a smile for everyone she met. Her unending cheerful perspective on life touched so many people and she will be missed so very much. She is survived by 4 children, 11 grandchldren and 5 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Marcy 4th at McGilley State Line Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Mary 5th at Cure of Ars Catholic Church. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to: Archbishop's Call To Share of Kansas City Kansas.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 27, 2019
