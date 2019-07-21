Mary K. Allen Mary Allen, 97, Kansas City, MO, passed away July 10, 2019 at Little Sisters of the Poor. All services will be held at Little Sisters of the Poor Chapel, 8745 James A. Reed Rd., Kansas City, MO, 64138 on Monday, July 22. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Inurnment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor. Mary was born January 21, 1922 in Kansas City, MO. She was a homemaker, seamstress, and a great cook. After raising her children, she worked as a secretary for Safeway advertising department. Mary volunteered for St. Luke's Hospital for 20 years. She was a member of Guardian Angels and Christ the King parishes. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Dick Allen, and her mother Permelia Kerr. Survivors include her four children Janet (Rick) Woulfe, Jean (Jay) Garrett, Patty (Rusty) Stauffer, and Mike (Dawn) Allen; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Please offer condolences at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on July 21, 2019