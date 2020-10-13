Mary Ann Bergman
October 10, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Mary Ann Bergman, 77, passed October 10, 2020, after a long hospitalization. She was born January 3, 1943, in Topeka, KS the second child of Bill and Maxine (Slusher) Dick. She is preceded in death by her parents, her son Britt, her nephew Joe Dick, and her brothers-in-law Jim Campion and Msgr. Robert Bergman. She is survived by her husband Kenneth of 43 years, her siblings Joe (Donna) Dick, Sally Campion, Susan Stone, and Barby (Andy) Bukaty, many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews, and lots of friends.
Mary Ann loved to cook and to bake. She was famous for her Oreo cheese cakes made and decorated for family occasions. She enjoyed water color painting, which she usually gave away. There are moms and daughters with aprons she made. One of her greatest joys was the amateur stage; she absolutely loved being in the Cathedral of St. Peter Dinner Theater. She enjoyed acting in the shows and being with the cast.
But her greatest joy was family. She loved being with her siblings and their children and their children. Her greatest sadness in this time of Covid was not being able to spend time with their family because of her weakened immune system.
We will celebrate her passing at a Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 416 N. 14th St., Kansas City, KS. Because of the Covid there will be no visitation; please do not feel you have to come to the church to celebrate her passing: celebrate by spending special time in the company of your family and friends. After the Mass you will be able to view it at www.porterfuneralhome.com
Burial will be private. Thank you to the nurses,doctors and staff at Providence Hospital for their care for my wife.
If you desire to make contributions in her name, please consider the Rose Brooks Center, P.O. Box 320599, Kansas City, MO 64132