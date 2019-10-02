|
Mary Ann Chandlee Mary Ann Chandlee, 88, of Shawnee passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Shawnee Mission Medical Center. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, a rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, October 3 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a . Mary Ann was born May 11, 1931 to the late Jacob and Bertha Kremer in Seneca, Kansas. She graduated from Sts. Peter and Paul High School in 1949. After high school she met her husband, Lawrence, on a blind date. They were married on April 25, 1952 in Seneca, KS. He preceded her in death on December 14, 2014, after 63 years of marriage. Mary Ann was an active member of St. Pius X Catholic Church for many years before moving to Shawnee and becoming a member of St. Joseph Parish. She worked as the cafeteria manager at St. Joseph High School for 19 years before retiring in 1987. Mary Ann always put her family first and foremost in her life. She enjoyed fishing at Hillsdale Lake, bowling, playing bingo at the VFW and going to the boats with friends and family. Mary Ann was a great cook, her family enjoyed her Mulligan Stew, made the best fried chicken and always had dessert. Mary Ann served as the family wedding planner and worked hard to make all the food for the special day. She is also preceded in death by a daughter in law, Becky Chandlee; five sisters, and a brother. Mary Ann is survived by three daughters, Diane Daschke and husband Dave; Linda Schmack and husband Greg; Carol Fangman and husband Joe; a son, James Chandlee and wife Jan; a brother, Jacob "Junior" Kremer; ten grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and a sister in law, Rosemary Chandlee. For a full obituary and condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 2, 2019