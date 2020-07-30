Mary Ann Donovan Weinhardt 1947 2020 We lost a kind, loyal mother, friend, sister, and grandmother on February 4th, 2020 in her home from a tragic accident Growing up in Kansas City, MO, Mary Ann Donovan Weinhardt left many loved ones behind. She attended Our Lady of Sorrows, Redemptorist, and Christ the King Grade Schools; St. Teresa's Academy High School; the University of Missouri at Columbia and received her Bachelor's Degree from Walsh College in Michigan. She loved a tight-knit circle of friends throughout her life, who cherished and supported one another over the decades. Mary Ann considered these friends to be part of her family. You know who you are, and you know how deeply she cared for you. Her faith and loyalty to family and friends and to the Redemptorist Catholic Church in Kansas City remained steadfast throughout her life. After raising four children in Michigan, Mary Ann returned to her hometown to be closer to her mom Eileen, her friends, and her community of faith. She raised four loving children who are all unique, and Mary Ann found a way to build a special connection and bond with each of them. To this day, they still jokingly argue about who was her favorite, because she made each one feel a special closeness to her heart. Mary Ann gave her whole heart to raising her children and caring for her family. Her oldest daughter, Kelly Weinhardt, resides in Dallas, TX and enjoys a successful career in EHS project management for a large climate solutions company. Her oldest son, Chris Weinhardt, lives in Houston, TX with his wife (Angela) and two kids (Allie and Jake). Chris is a business owner and loves spending time with his wife and children. Her youngest daughter, Maureen Weinhardt, has flourished in life and career with her husband Jeremy. She is a published author, and is a director at a global business growth incubator in Oakland, CA. Her youngest son, Taylor Weinhardt, lives in Michigan and is an accomplished culinary professional and musician. He is always seeking the ideal combination of ingredients to create the perfect dish, or the perfect beat.Mary Ann loved following her two grandchildren's success in athletics and in the classroom. Allie and Jake are both award-winning students and athletes. Whether it was on the track, soccer field, or ice, Mary Ann reveled in their accomplishments and loved them dearly. Mary Ann loved to laugh, dance, and always made it a point to cheer up other people. She was always there to tell stories with, tease one other, cry about the difficulties, and celebrate the accomplishments in our lives. She adored Alex, the family's golden retriever, and had a passion for wild horses, bright colors, and the piano. Her friends and family have so many fond memories, including trips to the Lake of the Ozarks, summers in Lake Tahoe and watching meteor showers on the beach, Girls Breakfasts/Luncheons, Starlight Theatre, and dressing up to trick-or-treat with her grandkids (to name just a few). Her brother, Greg, resides in Incline Village, NV with his wife Kerry and family, and is always willing to share funny stories about growing up with Mary Ann. She was a great big sister who had a real zest for life. To know her was to love her. A celebration of life was planned for the latter part of the summer, but due to safety concerns from the pandemic, this celebration will be held in our individual hearts and shared by personal contact with one another. Please share your fond memories with Legacy.com
so others can enjoy the experiences you had with Mary Ann she'll be reading and enjoying from above. In peace, thank you.