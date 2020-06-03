Mary Ann Fanning
Mary Ann Fanning Mary Ann Fanning, 87, of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at home. Mary Ann worked for the Wyandotte County Courts for 25 years. She was a lifelong member of St. John The Baptist Catholic Church. She loved her parish family and never said no when it came to St. John's. altar society, senior citizen's, sacristan, cleaning church, making strudel, povitica and serving Croatian Dinners for the ice cream social. She also volunteered for 20 years at Providence Hospital. Mary Ann was the kindest soul; never a bad word about anyone. We all could learn a great lesson from the way she lived her life, especially in these turbulent times. For the last eight years of her life, God gave her the cross of Alzheimer's Disease to bear, but she was blessed, until the very end, to still remember and love all her family and friends. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parent, Margaret and Charles Simatic, and her beloved husband DeWayne. She is survived by daughters Dianne and Karen; sons Louis Dewayne, Jr. and wife Jean, Kevin and wife Denise, and Stephen; grandsons Adam and partner Ann, Max and wife, Bri, Brent, Matthew, and Zachary and wife Kelsey. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren Mary Rose, Jasper Leo, and Sutton Ann. They were loved beyond measure, the light in her eyes in her last years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 3, 2020.
