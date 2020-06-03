Mary Ann Fanning
1932 - 2020
Mary Ann Fanning Mary Ann Fanning, 87, of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at home. Mary Ann worked for the Wyandotte County Courts for 25 years. She was a lifelong member of St. John The Baptist Catholic Church. She loved her parish family and never said no when it came to St. John's. altar society, senior citizen's, sacristan, cleaning church, making strudel, povitica and serving Croatian Dinners for the ice cream social. She also volunteered for 20 years at Providence Hospital. Mary Ann was the kindest soul; never a bad word about anyone. We all could learn a great lesson from the way she lived her life, especially in these turbulent times. For the last eight years of her life, God gave her the cross of Alzheimer's Disease to bear, but she was blessed, until the very end, to still remember and love all her family and friends. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parent, Margaret and Charles Simatic, and her beloved husband DeWayne. She is survived by daughters Dianne and Karen; sons Louis Dewayne, Jr. and wife Jean, Kevin and wife Denise, and Stephen; grandsons Adam and partner Ann, Max and wife, Bri, Brent, Matthew, and Zachary and wife Kelsey. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren Mary Rose, Jasper Leo, and Sutton Ann. They were loved beyond measure, the light in her eyes in her last years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
(913) 371-1404
June 2, 2020
Karen and family, I am so sorry to hear about your moms passing. Mary Ann was such a fun loving and sweet lady, and I know you all will miss her so much. Please know that you and your whole family are in my thoughts and prayers . Love and Hugs, Cathy Grosdidier
Cathy Grosdidier
Friend
June 2, 2020
Fanning Family - all of you were like my second family. Such wonderful memories. Your mom and dad were so kind to me; I always loved coming over to visit with them. They are together again. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Sue (McNellis) Reed
Friend
June 2, 2020
Manning family, Im so sorry for you lost. Your mom was a wonderful and inspiring woman.
Michael Mikesic
Friend
June 2, 2020
Dianne, Karen and all of the Fanning family. So sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. So many fond memories of times at your home. Holding you all in my heart.
Debbie (Tuttle) Latta
Friend
June 2, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Mary Ann's death. She's one of the people that I always remember from St. John's. Her gentle smile and welcoming spirit were an inspiration to me. I'll pray for the happy repose of her soul and for the comfort and peace of all of the family. Our loss is heaven's gain.
Father Mark Goldasich
Friend
June 2, 2020
Karen and Family, I was saddened to hear about your moms passing. My sister Marybeth and I were just talking about her last week, both us saying how genuinely kind she was. I have such fond memories of both Mr. and Mrs. Fanning. I know the memories you have will last forever. God Bless her soul and may she Rest In Peace.
Janet Leverich
Friend
June 2, 2020
Karen, Dianne and family. I am so sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed seeing your mom at the St. Johns social. And I know how much you all loved her. May she Rest In Peace, reunited with your dad. Karen Uzelac
Karen Uzelac
Friend
June 2, 2020
I am so sorry to read this. She was a wonderful woman. My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Fanning family.
Mike Hamilton
Acquaintance
