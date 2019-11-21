Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rash-Gude Funeral Home
1220 Main St
Hamburg, IA 51640
(712) 382-1024
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Rash-Gude Funeral Home
1220 Main St
Hamburg, IA 51640
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Olive Cemetery
southeast of Hamburg, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Giles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Giles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Giles Obituary
Mary Ann Giles Mary Ann Giles, 81, Hamburg, IA passed Sunday; Nov. 17, 2019. Married to Kenneth Wayne Giles. He preceded her in death on August 16, 2019. Ken and Mary Ann resided at Lake Lotawana for over 40 years. She was a Medical Transcriptionist at various medical offices in the Kansas City area Survived by niece, Colleen Pelser & husband Brian Lutz of Baltimore, MD, nephew Roger Pelser of California; numerous cousins, other family and friends. Graveside Funeral Services -Friday (11/22) - 2 p.m. at Mt. Olive Cemetery southeast of Hamburg, IA. Family Visitation - Friday - 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. - Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg, IA. Memorials to Hamburg Rescue. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg, IA
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -