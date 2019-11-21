|
|
Mary Ann Giles Mary Ann Giles, 81, Hamburg, IA passed Sunday; Nov. 17, 2019. Married to Kenneth Wayne Giles. He preceded her in death on August 16, 2019. Ken and Mary Ann resided at Lake Lotawana for over 40 years. She was a Medical Transcriptionist at various medical offices in the Kansas City area Survived by niece, Colleen Pelser & husband Brian Lutz of Baltimore, MD, nephew Roger Pelser of California; numerous cousins, other family and friends. Graveside Funeral Services -Friday (11/22) - 2 p.m. at Mt. Olive Cemetery southeast of Hamburg, IA. Family Visitation - Friday - 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. - Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg, IA. Memorials to Hamburg Rescue. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg, IA
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 21, 2019