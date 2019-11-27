|
|
Mary Ann Heit Mary Ann Heit, 80, Raymore, Missouri, passed away on November 20, 2019 in Topeka, Kansas. Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th Street, Topeka KS 66614, where the rosary will be prayed at 9:30. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at the church with inurnment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. For Mary's full obituary and to send condolences online, please visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 27, 2019