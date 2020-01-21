|
Mary Ann Hewitt Mary Ann Reilly Hewitt, 79, of Overland Park, KS was born July 28, 1940 in Leavenworth, KS to Edward and Marion (Sullivan) Reilly. She passed away peacefully on the morning of January 17th, 2020 with her family by her side. She married the love of her life, Dr. Jack Hewitt on July 27th, 1968. Together they raised two beautiful daughters, Shannon & Shayla and enjoyed 35 years of marriage together. Mary Ann was a graduate of Leavenworth High School and attended Loretto Heights College and the University of Kansas. After traveling abroad in her early twenties, she married Jack and became a stay at home mom and community activist. She was a devout catholic and member of St. Peters Catholic Church, St. Ann's Catholic Church and most recently, Cure of Ars Catholic Church. She volunteered for many organizations throughout her life which included The Gillis Home for Boys, the Kansas City Art Institute, The Baptist Hospital Auxiliary, Kansas City Young Matrons, St. Peters and Bishop Miege High School PTA. She enjoyed playing tennis at The Rock Hill and Leawood Tennis Clubs. Mary Ann was also a member of the Lady of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. Mary Ann, "Mimi", loved a good party and was known as the best jitter bug dancer in town. She never met a stranger and always had the ability to see the good in everything and everyone. Her smile and love of life could light up a room. Her passion and devotion to her faith and her family will be remembered most. She was an angel on earth! She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Jack and sister-in-law Luci Slattery Reilly. She is survived by daughter Shannon McCluskey and her husband John of Overland Park, KS, daughter Shayla Ellifrits and her husband Lester of Louisburg, KS; grandchildren Michael, Ashley, Austin, Morgan, Tyler, Chase, Mackenzie, Kevin, Matthew, Willow and Lily, and great-grandson Jasper; brothers Edward Reilly of Bethesda, MD, Jerry Reilly and his wife Charla of Leavenworth, KS; brother-in-law Chuck Hewitt and his wife Pam of Stevensville, MD; nephew J.R. Reilly and his wife Maggie of Olathe KS, nephew Michael Reilly and his wife Kelly of Leavenworth KS, niece Katie Reilly Moreland and her husband Mark of Mission Hills KS, nephew Joseph Reilly of Bethesda, MD, niece Elizabeth Hewitt Appel and her husband Tom of Serverna Park, MD, niece Rebecca Hewitt O'Reilly and her husband Peter of Scarsdale, NY, niece Saralyn Gottschall and her husband Troy of Edgewater, MD, nephew Jesse Garcia of Millbury, MA as well as 13 great nieces and nephews. The Visitation will be held Wednesday morning, January 22 at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, KS, from 9:30am - 10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following at 11:00am. Please share a memory at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 21, 2020