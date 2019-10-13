Kansas City Star Obituaries
Mary Ann (Barclay) Matney


1925 - 2019
Mary Ann (Barclay) Matney Obituary
Mary Ann (Barclay) Matney Mary Ann Barclay was born in Topeka, KS on September 1, 1925, the daughter of Guy Everett Barclay and Elizabeth Shoenfeld. She passed away on August 16, 2019. Mary Ann moved to the Kansas City area as a child and later graduated from Turner High School (Class of 1942). During WWII, she attended the Chillicothe Business College and subsequently worked as a secretary. On July 17, 1948, Mary Ann married Robert Emmett Matney of Kansas City, also a graduate of Turner High. They enjoyed 57 married years together until Bob's death in 2005. A long-time Prairie Village resident, she had an active social life in Kansas City over many decades, participating in her children's school events, the Daughters of the American Revolution, her Bowl for Tots charity, travel as a lifetime TWA ambassador, and cheering the KC Chiefs as a 56-year season ticket holder. Mary Ann is survived by her twin sons Timothy and Christopher Matney; daughters-in-law Carolyn Behrman and Kimberly Ann Matney; and two grandchildren Rowan Kathleen Matney and Aidan Joseph Matney. Friends and family are invited to come and celebrate Mary Ann's extraordinary life at a memorial service to be held from 5:00 to 7:00pm on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Overland Park Chapel at 8201 Metcalf Avenue. A private burial service will be held the following day, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Old St. Patrick Church in Laurie, MO. If you wish to send flowers, please have them delivered to the memorial service. She loved sunflowers.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 13, 2019
