Mary Ann Meirowsky Mary Ann Meirowsky, 73, passed away November 27, 2019. Mary Ann was born September 29, 1946, in Wichita, Ks. Mary Ann finally succumbed to cancer after a courageous 15-year battle. She is survived by her husband, Ralph, daughter Shelley Hartmann, son Mark and her granddaughters Jessica and Nikki Hartmann. Mary Ann and Ralph just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on September 19th. Mary Ann's primary goal in life was to enrich the lives of her family, especially her beloved granddaughters. Services will be at St. Thomas Aquinas in Wichita, Ks. on Monday Dec. 9th. There will be a rosary at 10:00 am followed by the funeral mass.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 5, 2019
