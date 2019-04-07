Mary Ann Peresic Mary Ann Peresic, 96, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at Azria Health, in Olathe, Ks. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10th, from 9-10 AM, with Funeral Mass at 10 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 708 N. 4th, KCK. Flowers are welcomed and donations made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church would be appreciated. Mary Ann was born May 20, 1922 to Michael and Mary (Jurkovich) Peresic in Kansas City, KS. She attended St. John's Elementary School and was employed by Faultless Starch/Bon Ami CO. of Kansas City, MO. Preceding her in death were her sisters: Catherine Yankovich, Rose Fajdetich and Helen Samskey; brothers: John, Peter, Michael, Joseph, Daniel, Anthony and Nick Peresic. Mary Ann, "Aunt Marie, Aunt Mary, Aunt Me." Your presence on this earth will be missed but the memories of celebrating the holidays and you just being you will not be forgotten. It is now your time to join your parents, sisters and brothers in Heaven.



