Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST PO Box 171213
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
(913) 371-1404
For more information about
Mary Peresic
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Peresic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Peresic

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann Peresic Obituary
Mary Ann Peresic Mary Ann Peresic, 96, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at Azria Health, in Olathe, Ks. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10th, from 9-10 AM, with Funeral Mass at 10 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 708 N. 4th, KCK. Flowers are welcomed and donations made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church would be appreciated. Mary Ann was born May 20, 1922 to Michael and Mary (Jurkovich) Peresic in Kansas City, KS. She attended St. John's Elementary School and was employed by Faultless Starch/Bon Ami CO. of Kansas City, MO. Preceding her in death were her sisters: Catherine Yankovich, Rose Fajdetich and Helen Samskey; brothers: John, Peter, Michael, Joseph, Daniel, Anthony and Nick Peresic. Mary Ann, "Aunt Marie, Aunt Mary, Aunt Me." Your presence on this earth will be missed but the memories of celebrating the holidays and you just being you will not be forgotten. It is now your time to join your parents, sisters and brothers in Heaven.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now