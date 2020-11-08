1/1
Mary Ann Reardon
1938 - 2020
April 10, 2020
Leawood, Kansas - Mary Anne Reardon, 82, beloved wife of Francis X. Reardon and loving mother of Derek and Jenny passed away April 10, 2020, in Leawood, KS. She was born on March 10, 1938, in Indianapolis, IN., the daughter of George Aloysius Bischoff and Mary Ida (Edith) Bischoff.
Growing up in Indianapolis, she listened on the radio to Chicago Cubs baseball games and became a lifelong fan. She graduated from St. Mary's College in 1960 and received a fellowship to pursue graduate studies in SE Asian history at Yale University. However, she decided instead to move to New York City to become a "working girl." There she worked for New York Life Insurance, and regularly attended New York Yankee baseball games. She moved to Washington DC in 1964 where she met her husband Frank. In the last decades of her life, she re-engaged her love of history and politics, and traveled the world, visiting nearly 50 countries and six of the seven continents (including Antarctica).
Mary Anne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank, her son, Derek, and her brother, John Robert Bischoff. She is survived by daughter, Jenny Reardon of San Francisco, and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on May 1 at the Johnson County Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, Overland Park, KS.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to Room to Read (https://give.roomtoread.org/fundraiser/1808246) or Yggdrasil Wildlife Rescue (http://yuwr.org/donate/).
Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66210
(913) 451-1860
