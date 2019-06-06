Mary Ann Schneider Mary Ann Schneider, 79, of Kansas City, KS, passed away Monday, June 3rd, 2019 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, VA. Visitation will be from 4:00PM to 7:00PM Friday, June 7th at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 708 N. 4th St., Kansas City, KS. with Rosary being prayed at 6:00PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 8th at 11:00AM at the church, Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the International Myeloma Foundation, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or the Strawberry Hill Museum. Mary Ann was born December 24, 1939 to Robert and Rose (Piskuric) Peterson in Kansas City, KS. She was a 1957 graduate of Bishop Ward High School and a lifetime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where she and her husband Marvin belong and served on many service committees. Preceding Mary Ann were her parents and brother, Robert E. Peterson. Surviving her are husband Marvin of 58 years, sons; Christopher (Cathy) Schneider, Greg (Kathleen) Schneider and daughter Missy (Colonel, USAF (retired) Don) Frew, Grandchildren; Chris and Anne Schneider, Jenny (Carlos) Pacheco III and Andrew Schneider, Brian (Jessica) Frew, Kevin and Eric Frew, Great Granddaughter Annaliese Frew and her sister, Dolores "Cookie" Crosby.



Published in Kansas City Star on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary