Mary Ann Seibold Mary Ann Seibold, 79, Shawnee, KS passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Brookdale Rosehill, Shawnee, KS. A Rosary Recitation will be 4:30 p.m. followed by a visitation from 5-7:00 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9 at St. Joseph Catholic Church; entombment will be in the Prince of Peace Mausoleum, Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5901 Flint, Shawnee, KS 66203. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (arr. Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 8, 2019