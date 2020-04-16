|
|
Mary Ann Skridulis Mary Ann Skridulis, age 51 of Overland Park Kansas, passed away on Monday April 13th at Olathe Medical Center. Mary Ann was born on July 18th 1968, to Billy and Elizabeth Martin and raised in Shawnee, Kansas. She was a 1986 Graduate of Shawnee Mission Northwest High School. She had several jobs that she loved including Customer Service at the Johnson County Appraisers office where she met her husband Kevin in 1997 and then married in 1999. Mary Ann had an infectious smile, especially when a camera was pointed at her, was a devout Catholic who prayed the Rosary daily, loved to dance and be with her nieces and nephews. She is survived by her husband, Kevin Skridulis, her brother and his wife Tom and Debbie Martin, her sister in law, Joni Martin and many nieces and nephews. Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bill Martin. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the MS Society. Once the restrictions have been lifted due to Covid-19 the family will have a Celebration of Life service for family and friends. Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 16, 2020