Mary Ann Vlasic
November 27, 2020
Leawood, Kansas - Mary Ann Vlasic, 88, of Leawood, Kansas passed away November 27, 2020. A Celebration of the lives of Al and Mary Ann will take place on a future date to be determined.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations can be made on Mary Ann's behalf to her compassionate caregiving family at SeniorCare Homes Ted Hersey House (913) 236-0036; Kansas City Hospice https://www.kchospice.org/donation/
or to the Alzheimer's Association
.
A full obituary may be viewed at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com
.
Laku Noc to a sweet lady who will be missed by all who knew her.