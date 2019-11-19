|
Mary Anne DeBord Mary Anne DeBord, 89, passed away November 16, 2019 in Kansas City, MO. Mary was born in Quinter Kansas September 15, 1930 to George and Irene Trible. The Trible family relocated to Grandview, MO in 1940 and the family members became lifelong residents of the Kansas City area. Mary was a 1948 graduate of Grandview High School and was a carhop at the Nuway drive-in restaurant in the early 50's where she met her future husband Claude (Jerry) DeBord. Mary Anne was a dedicated work-at-home wife and mother. Her rock-solid character and work ethic were instrumental in the development of their children. Mary Anne had an aptitude to quickly learn new skills proficiently. She became an avid seamstress (sewing for herself and her family), an exceptional cook, and highly skilled at managing personal finances. She developed a keen interest in literature and enjoyed reading a wide array of works from the classics to modern. Later in life she loved to travel all over the world with her family; including London, Paris, Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Egypt and Greece. She was an avid KC Royals fan and loved her cats. She had a beautiful sense of humor and enjoyed talking with friends and strangers alike. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Irene Trible, her husband Claude, son Stephen, daughter Kelly Anne, brothers James H. Trible, Willis Trible, Delmer Joseph Trible and Robert Lee Trible. She is survived by three sons; Dennis DeBord, Randy DeBord (Sandra), Timothy DeBord (Kirsten), grandchildren; Cari DeBord, Andrew DeBord, Max DeBord, Luisa DeBord, great-grand-children: Jerrica DeBord, Cade DeBord, Isaiah DeBord, brother George Royce Trible and sister Eva Moore. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Funeral Service 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 22 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman, 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 19, 2019