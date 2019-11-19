Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary DeBord
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Anne DeBord


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Anne DeBord Obituary
Mary Anne DeBord Mary Anne DeBord, 89, passed away November 16, 2019 in Kansas City, MO. Mary was born in Quinter Kansas September 15, 1930 to George and Irene Trible. The Trible family relocated to Grandview, MO in 1940 and the family members became lifelong residents of the Kansas City area. Mary was a 1948 graduate of Grandview High School and was a carhop at the Nuway drive-in restaurant in the early 50's where she met her future husband Claude (Jerry) DeBord. Mary Anne was a dedicated work-at-home wife and mother. Her rock-solid character and work ethic were instrumental in the development of their children. Mary Anne had an aptitude to quickly learn new skills proficiently. She became an avid seamstress (sewing for herself and her family), an exceptional cook, and highly skilled at managing personal finances. She developed a keen interest in literature and enjoyed reading a wide array of works from the classics to modern. Later in life she loved to travel all over the world with her family; including London, Paris, Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Egypt and Greece. She was an avid KC Royals fan and loved her cats. She had a beautiful sense of humor and enjoyed talking with friends and strangers alike. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Irene Trible, her husband Claude, son Stephen, daughter Kelly Anne, brothers James H. Trible, Willis Trible, Delmer Joseph Trible and Robert Lee Trible. She is survived by three sons; Dennis DeBord, Randy DeBord (Sandra), Timothy DeBord (Kirsten), grandchildren; Cari DeBord, Andrew DeBord, Max DeBord, Luisa DeBord, great-grand-children: Jerrica DeBord, Cade DeBord, Isaiah DeBord, brother George Royce Trible and sister Eva Moore. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Funeral Service 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 22 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman, 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -