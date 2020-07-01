Mary Anne Vassholz Mary Anne Vassholz. Born 9-7-38, died 6-27-20. Graduated from Central High School in 1956. Retired from VFW National Headquarters after 30 plus years employment. Survived by 3 sons, Frank, Eric & wife Marti, & Shelby, 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 2 nieces, 1 nephew, 8 great nieces & nephews, sister Linda Jordan & brother Harold & wife Carol Jordan. Body cremated. Memorial service planned for later.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 1, 2020.