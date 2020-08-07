1/
Mary Bonjoe O'Brien
Mary Bonjoe O'Brien Mary B. O'Brien went to be with our Lord on August 5th, 2020, at age 79. She graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1958. She was a daughter of God and actively served her church, as well as her community as a counselor at Mirror, Inc., in Newton. She was married to the love of her life Paul in 1970. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph Bonjoe, mother Helen Horosko Ingwersen, daughter Connie, and grandson Larry. She is survived by her husband Paul, children Michael, James and Teresa, eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren. Graveside services will be 1:00 P.M., Tuesday (August 11) at the Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Lenexa, Kansas. A memorial has been established with St. Mary's Catholic Church and River Cross Hospice. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
AUG
9
Rosary
05:00 PM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
AUG
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
AUG
11
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Resurrection Catholic Cemetery
August 6, 2020
Teresa, I so sorry to hear about the passing of your mother. She was a wonderful woman. I hope the good memories you have of her will comfort always:
Sara Wallace
Friend
