Mary Bonjoe O'Brien Mary B. O'Brien went to be with our Lord on August 5th, 2020, at age 79. She graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1958. She was a daughter of God and actively served her church, as well as her community as a counselor at Mirror, Inc., in Newton. She was married to the love of her life Paul in 1970. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph Bonjoe, mother Helen Horosko Ingwersen, daughter Connie, and grandson Larry. She is survived by her husband Paul, children Michael, James and Teresa, eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren. Graveside services will be 1:00 P.M., Tuesday (August 11) at the Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Lenexa, Kansas. A memorial has been established with St. Mary's Catholic Church and River Cross Hospice. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.



