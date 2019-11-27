|
Mary Breed Brink Mary Breed Brink passed away on November 25, 2019, at Saint Luke's Hospice House. Mary was born on August 28, 1926, the daughter of Ruth White Breed and Judson Rolland Willard Prentice Breed. She attended Hale Cook School and Southwest High School, class of 1943. She graduated from the University of Kansas and later received a master's degree in Public Health from Harvard University where she was mentored by renowned scholar and university president, Jean Mayer. In 1954, she married Robert Glenn Brink. Mary was a proud Pi Beta Phi alumna and a long-time member of the Junior League of Kansas City, MO and Mission Hills Country Club. Mary devoted 80 years to actively serving the Southwest High School community as sponsor of the American Field Service Program, organizer of the Southwest High School Foundation and many alumni events and champion of numerous attempts to keep Southwest open in recent decades. Dedicated to high-quality education for all children, she was a member of the Black Agenda Group, the Southwest Faith-Based Coalition and a presence at nearly every KC Public School Board meeting for years. Mary loved people and had a gift for maintaining deep and lasting friendships. Her warm and newsy letters to scores of family members, former AFS students and friends were full of love and excellent advice. While she subscribed to progressive political and social ideals, she was also a proper 20th-century wife, cooking three meals a day, maintaining a beautiful home full of artwork and books and "hand-raising" (in her words) her daughters while frequently serving as a Girl Scout leader, room mother and PTA volunteer. She was a charming hostess with a repertoire of fancy casseroles, interesting conversation and, when the occasion warranted, a clever skit. Mary was a person of deep Christian faith and was rumored to be the longest active parishioner at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, teaching Sunday school for many years and supporting the Tuesday prayer mission. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert and her sister and best friend Barbara Breed Stark. Mary is survived by daughters Barbara Brink Chapman (New York City) and Martha Brink McCormick (Kansas City) and granddaughters Henrietta Breed McCormick, Elizabeth Glenn McCormick, Antonia Artemis Chapman and Allegra Emma Chapman. Mary was especially close to her son-in-law David McCormick, and her nephews Allan Breed Stark and Benjamin Walker Stark. In addition, she is survived by many cherished relatives, including son-in-law Duncan Anthony Chapman, nephews, nieces, their wives, children and spouses. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 29 at 3:30 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 6401 Wornall Terrace, Kansas City, MO, 64113. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church (www.standrewkc.org).
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 27, 2019