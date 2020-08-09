1/1
Mary (Lopez) Bustamante
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary (Lopez) Bustamante Mary Bustamante, 96, died at her home on August 5, 2020. She was born on May 2, 1924, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Manuel and Silveria (Garcia) Lopez. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jesus Bustamante; her sons, Alexander and Julius; granddaughter, Jessami Bustamante; grandson, Noah Bustamante; great-grandson, Julius Bustamante; twin sister, Silveria Lopez; brothers, Simon, Calixto, John and Erie Lopez; and sister, Paula Garcia. Survivors include her sons, Jesse (Christine), Michael (Wanda), Francis (Melissa), Peter (Julie) and Dismas; daughters, Sue, Alexis, Deborah (Rey Zapata), Monica (Michael Arroyo), Judy (Bill Beard) and Maria (Javier Zarate). At the request of the family, services will be private. Pallbears (sons): Jesse, Michael, Francis, Peter and Dismas Bustamante and Mark Lopez. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine, 2544 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO 64108. Checks should be made payable to "Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine". Condolences may be offered at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com. The family wishes to thank all who have supported us during this time of mom's illness and death. Your love has meant the world to us. An open mass of celebration will be held in May, 2021 to commemorate Mary's 97th birthday.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
8167536200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved