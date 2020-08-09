Mary (Lopez) Bustamante Mary Bustamante, 96, died at her home on August 5, 2020. She was born on May 2, 1924, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Manuel and Silveria (Garcia) Lopez. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jesus Bustamante; her sons, Alexander and Julius; granddaughter, Jessami Bustamante; grandson, Noah Bustamante; great-grandson, Julius Bustamante; twin sister, Silveria Lopez; brothers, Simon, Calixto, John and Erie Lopez; and sister, Paula Garcia. Survivors include her sons, Jesse (Christine), Michael (Wanda), Francis (Melissa), Peter (Julie) and Dismas; daughters, Sue, Alexis, Deborah (Rey Zapata), Monica (Michael Arroyo), Judy (Bill Beard) and Maria (Javier Zarate). At the request of the family, services will be private. Pallbears (sons): Jesse, Michael, Francis, Peter and Dismas Bustamante and Mark Lopez. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine, 2544 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO 64108. Checks should be made payable to "Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine". Condolences may be offered at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com
. The family wishes to thank all who have supported us during this time of mom's illness and death. Your love has meant the world to us. An open mass of celebration will be held in May, 2021 to commemorate Mary's 97th birthday.