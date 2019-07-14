Mary Catherine "Kitty" Keller Kitty Keller passed away July 10, 2019 at peace with the Lord. Visitation will begin with a Rosary at 9:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am on Monday, July 15th at Church of the Nativity, 3800 W. 119th Street, Leawood, KS. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas Foundation. Kitty was born April 11, 1939 to Ignatius and Mildred (Wendling) Compton in Beatrice, NE. She attended high school at Mount St. Scholastica in Atchison, KS as a boarding student and graduated from the Sisters of Charity School of Nursing at Providence Hospital in Kansas City, KS, following in her mother's footsteps as a registered nurse. Kitty's life was guided by an enduring commitment to her faith and family. After marrying P. Michael "Mickey" Keller on Feb 2, 1962, the two shared a joyful, faith-filled marriage blessed with three children. Kitty was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and her Catholic faith was the foundation for all aspects of her life. She grew in faith through her commitments to Marriage Encounter, bible study, prayer groups, and Christ Renews His Parish, making lasting friendships along the way. She enjoyed bridge, was a talented baker and truly loved creating a happy home, where she often hosted parties and bridal/baby showers for friends and family. Later in life Kitty retired from nursing to lovingly care for her husband during his chronic illness until his passing in 2004. She then became a respite care volunteer and enjoyed traveling including frequent trips to visit her children and grandchildren. Kitty was predeceased by her parents and husband, and is survived by her children: Denise Gillis and husband Joseph, Ann Villamaria and husband Jim, Jeffrey Keller and wife Anita; twelve grandchildren: Joseph, Grace, Michael and Annie Gillis, Megan Woodard, Caitlin, Dan and Jack Villamaria, and Maggie, Zachary, Claire and Ben Keller; her sister: Martha Schuckenbrock; sisters-in-law: Patricia Keller and Jane Keller; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Jack and Kathy Newman, and numerous nieces and nephews all of whom she loved dearly. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com

Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019