"Mary Kay" Kelliher Mary Catherine Kelliher, 94, KC (North), MO, passed away Tues. April 30, 2019. She was born March 27, 1925 to Lawrence and Catherine (Travis) Allaway in St. Louis, MO. As a young girl Mary Kay grew-up hearing many family stories. It was important to her to continue sharing the family heritage and making sure the future generations knew her stories. She also made sure that a story had a fitting quote such as: "This too shall pass" and "A white lie is where the truth won't fit." She will be remembered as: having a big heart, sweet, generous, always kind and the softer side of her was the peacekeeper of the family. She enjoyed going to parties and would enjoy drinking a Manhattan with friends. She enjoyed traveling with John and the family throughout the U.S. and different countries. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She always wondered if Christmas was celebrated in Heaven. Her kind and gentle soul held lots of love for family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband John Kelliher, both parents, two sisters: Ruth Lee and Evelyn "Dolly" Dattilo. Survived by sons: Jeremiah J. Kelliher (Michaela) of Parkville, MO; John L. Kelliher of Chicago, IL; daughters: Catherine E. Kelliher of KCMO; Elizabeth A. Johnson (Tom) of Chippewa Falls, WI; 7 grandchildren: Jacob, Nicholas, Michael, David, Christopher, Hunter and Chance; one great granddaughter, Ava. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville. The Rosary will be prayed at 7 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Therese Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Resurrection North Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Franciscan Sisters of the Atonement Graymoor. Condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary