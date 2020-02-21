|
Mary Catherine "Cathy" Kern Mary Catherine "Cathy" Kern, 88, of Rich Hill MO, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Villages at Jackson Creek Memory Care Center in Independence, MO. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22nd at St. Bridget Catholic Church, Rich Hill, MO. followed by burial at 12:00 p.m. at Rich Hill Green Lawn Catholic Cemetery. The Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. with visitation following. Memorial contributions may be made to The Kern Center or St. Bridget Church. Catherine was born December 5, 1931 in Fort Scott, Kansas. She was raised on a farm south of Hume, Missouri. She graduated from Hume High School in 1949. Shortly after graduating, Catherine left Hume to begin working at Kansas City Life Insurance Co.. Catherine married Kenneth Kern on February 20, 1971 and came back to Rich Hill to assist in running KLM Telephone Company. Following the death of her husband in 1990, she later sold the company and retired. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Kern, her parents Edward and Mary Sheehy, three brothers: Bill, Edward, and Merle Sheehy, three sisters: Irene Sheehy, Helen Sheehy and Margaret Herndon. She is survived by her brother Joe Sheehy and wife, Barbara, of Purcell, Oklahoma, and over 40 nieces and nephews. Catherine was known for her love of her family and community, a beautiful smile, and an inquisitive nature. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 21, 2020