Mary Cecilia (Stipetich) Boyd Mary Cecilia Boyd 81, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 after a long battle of ovarian cancer. All of her children were by her side. Mary grew up on Strawberry Hill and lived in Merriam most of her life. She is proceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Thomas Boyd and son Michael McCarty. She leaves behind a daughter, Susan (Chip) Larson; three sons, Nick (Marisa) McCarty, Tony (Kirby) Boyd and John (Jennifer) Boyd; two brothers, Nick and Joseph Stipetich; sister, Georgiann Miles; six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions in Mary's name can be made to overrunovariancancer.com
