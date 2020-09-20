Mary Cecilia Kuhnlein Mary Cecilia Kuhnlein returned to heaven on Sunday, September 13, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Born November 28, 1950 in Kansas City, she was a lifelong member of Visitation Catholic Church. She graduated from St. Teresa's Academy in 1969 and received a bachelor's degree in communications from UMKC and had a 35 year career in television production before retiring from KSHB-TV. Mary was a grandmother and mother that always put everyone else first and would move heaven and earth to see and care for family and friends. She loved the holidays and made Christmas a special and favorite time of year. Christmas music could be heard throughout the year at the house and she was always first on the block to show off holiday lights. Her famous seven layer dip and pumpkin bread were staples at family gatherings, beloved especially by her nephews. Mary made sure to make the most of family time and loved visiting the family lake house and going on boat rides. She particularly enjoyed sitting on the front porch on warm evenings with her sweetheart Bob watching the sunset. She was preceded in death by her parents Walton and Mary Kay Mulloy. She is survived by her constant companion and love of her life, husband Robert Kuhnlein and two daughters Laura (Tim) Burger and Amy Kuhnlein (Scott Fehrm), two grandsons; Oliver and Charles Burger and 8 siblings: Nora (Bob) Reinhardt, Po (Susie) Mulloy, Timmy (Richard) Mulloy, Danny Mulloy, Lulu (Dave) Barton, Peggy (Tony) Quirarte, Eddie (Ann Beth) Mulloy, and Carol Mulloy Majors, and her many beloved nieces and nephews as well as lifelong friends. How fortunate we were to have had an angel among us. She was the embodiment of grace and kindness and lived the golden rule to the fullest. Mary will be so dearly missed. Contributions can be made in her name to St. Teresa's Academy and the Robert F. Kuhnlein Scholarship Fund c/o Rockhurst University. Private services will be held. Online condolences can be left at www.porterfuneralhome.com