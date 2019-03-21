Kansas City Star Obituaries
Mary Cecilia Poterbin

Mary Cecilia Poterbin Obituary
Mary Cecilia Poterbin Mary Cecilia Poterbin joined her husband, Joseph Poterbin; her two sons, David Poterbin and Robert Poterbin and her grandchildren, Jimmy King and Vincent Poterbin in eternal life on March 20th, 2019. She died surrounded by her family and friends in the early morning on the first day of Spring. Mary was born in Kansas City, KS to Eula and Edward Breitenstein on July 19th, 1936. She is survived by her daughters, Angela Poterbin and Catherine (John) King; her daughter in-law, Sheila Poterbin; her son, Steven (Kristine) Poterbin; along with her grandchildren, Brian Poterbin, Nicole Poterbin, Tessa Poterbin, Theodore Poterbin, Grace Poterbin, Luke Poterbin and Sarah King; and her great grandchildren, Kylee, Aubrey, Jack, Cadence, Deacon and Easton. Mary graduated from St. Agnes High School and was an active part of St. Agnes Parish and her circle for her entire life. She was a loving mother and grandmother as well as a wonderful seamstress, artist, gardener, and bird watcher. Mary worked hard helping to create and run the family business, Quality Aircraft Acrylics. She loved hosting large family gatherings filled with food and loved ones. Services will be held on Friday, March 22nd at St. Agnes Parish, 5250 Mission Road in Roeland Park, KS with a Rosary and wake at 8:45 am and the funeral following at 10:00 am. The burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, KS. Online condolences at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 21, 2019
