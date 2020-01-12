Home

Mary Curtis Smith Mary Curtis Smith, 71, passed on December 28, 2019, in Trophy Club, Texas. Born August 17, 1948, in KCMO, daughter of the late Robert W. and Betty L. Curtis and wife of predeceased Richard C. Smith. She was a graduate of Grandview High School and St. Mary's School of Technology Radiology. She is survived by her sons Adam Smith, Ryan Smith (Holly), grandchildren Hudson, Remington, and Hadleigh, and her sister, Lynne Hammontree, and brother, Rob Curtis. Cremation. A memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 12, 2020
