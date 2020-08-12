1/
Mary D. Cobb
Mary D. Cobb Mary D. Cobb , 73, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 4, 2020 at KU Medical Center. She is the beloved wife of Michael B. Cobb for 51 years. Loving mother of John (Jennifer) Cobb, Shannon (Adam) Cossette and Cayce (Tim) Richardson. Mary was the loving grandmother to seven grandchildren, sister to thirteen siblings, aunt and friend to many. She was cremated at the Cremation Center of Kansas City. Due to Covid19 and many out of town family members, services and a Celebration of Life have been postponed at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roeland Park. KS. until further notice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kansas City Catholic Charities, 1708 Steele Rd., Kansas City, Kansas 66106.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 12, 2020.
