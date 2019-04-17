|
Mary Dawson Phillips Mary Phillips, age 43, resident of Gladstone, Mo. died April 8th in her home due to unknown causes. Mary graduated from dental assisting school in Provo, Utah and was an orthodontic dental assistant for 24 years in the greater Northland area. She is survived by her parents, Alice Farley Dawson and Ernie Dawson, 13 siblings, her husband of 20 years, Michael Phillips, and her 4 children, Logan 17, Hunter 15, Kylee 12 and Jayden 9. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday April 20th at 5:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5550 N. Jackson Ave. K.C., Mo. 64119. In lieu of flowers there has been a GoFundMe account created under Mary Phillips Memorial Fund on Facebook.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 17, 2019