Sister Mary Denise Sternitze Sister Mary Denise Sternitzke, 97, a Sister of Charity of Leavenworth (SCL), died on Sept. 5, 2019 in Ross Hall at the SCL Mother House, Leavenworth, Kan. Known for her keen mind, passion for mathematics and eclectic interests, Sister Mary Denise is first remembered as a true SCL. Mary Jean was born in Sedalia, Mo., the first of two children of W. Leo and Maurene Knapp Sternitzke. Her mother cultivated Mary Jean's respect for the arts; her father, her love of mathematics. Mary Jean attended grade school and high school in Parsons, Kan. A trip to Saint Mary College and the Mother House, Leavenworth, confirmed her interest in a religious vocation. Mary Jean joined the SCL Community on Sept. 1, 1940; she professed vows on March 2, 1942. "I've always thought this is where God wants me to be," she reflected. Sister Mary Denise was an educator for 56 years; her students ranged from first-graders to graduate students; she taught mathematics and science courses in several high schools and at Saint Mary College. She enjoyed working with teenagers and had a special talent for teaching mathematics to those who were afraid of the discipline. Sister also had a mission to interest more women in this field. She received her bachelor's in mathematics from Saint Mary College and specialized in geometry for her master's degree earned at Notre Dame University. Sister continued studies as the recipient of multiple National Science Foundation grants. With the goal of more directly serving persons who were poor, Sister Mary Denise made a ministry transition to Marillac Clinic, Grand Junction, Colo., where she served from 1998 to late 2014, as a bookkeeper and then a volunteer. Sister never had a business course, but that didn't keep her from working with numbers and mastering computer skills. Sister retired to the SCL Mother House in December 2014 and relocated to Ross Hall in October 2015. Sister Mary Denise always strived to keep her mind busy. She had taken German in college and was learning Russian in her recent years. She played bridge, enjoyed puzzles and games, and followed tennis tournaments avidly. Sister Mary Denise had a fondness for cats and kittens. She had a good sense of humor and was witty. She was very prayerful and loved being part of the SCL Community. Preceding Sister Mary Denise in death were her parents and her brother Dr. Vincent L. Sternitzke and his wife Mary. Survivors include her niece Carol Sternitzke; nephew David Sternitzke; her cousin Sister Mary Clarita Sternitzke, SCL, and her SCL Community. A vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, in Ross Chapel, SCL Mother House, Leavenworth. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated in Ross Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Mother House grounds. Memorial contributions can be made to the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, 4200 S. 4th St., Leavenworth, KS 66048. Arrangements by Davis Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 10, 2019