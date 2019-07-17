Mary Dolores Mulich Mary Dolores Mulich, 95, Olathe, KS, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. The Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 19, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, KCK. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the Rosary being prayed at 9:45 a.m. Burial in Gate of Heaven. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to Villa St. Francis, 16600 W. 126th St., Olathe, KS 66062, or Catholic Community Hospice, 9740 W. 87th St., Overland Park, KS 66212 An ardent Catholic, Mary attended St. Anthony's Grade School and Bishop Ward High School and made sure her children had a catholic education as well. She grew up working in the family business, Weiss Grocery on 6th St. in KCK. After she married in 1950 and started a family, she returned to manage the grocery until 1974, with side jobs such as working on the US Census. She always voted and she was proud that she could trace her heritage in the U.S. back to the 1690s. The Mass and rosary were always dear to her and prayers for family and friends abundant. Loving, practical and frank advice could always be expected from her, along with some pretty quick come-backs. She and Rich spent much of their retirement years at their lake house at Gardner Lake. Mary will be missed greatly by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Richard E. Mulich, a daughter, Mary Margaret, her brother, Rudolph Weiss, and her sister, Shirley Murphy. She leaves three daughters, Vivian (Lewis) Levin, Mary (John) Sandt, Shirley Mulich and three sons Richard Mulich, Jerome Mulich, and Mark (Connie) Mulich, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com



Published in Kansas City Star on July 17, 2019