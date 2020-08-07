Mary Doreen Donovan 1928 2020 Mary Doreen Donovan, 92, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at KU Medical Center after a valiant battle with Congestive Heart Failure. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Benedict's Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant. Visitation with the family will be at 9:00 A.M. at St. Benedict's Church on Saturday with a rosary recitation at 10:00 A.M. The church will follow social distancing guidelines and mandates the wearing of masks, please. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Atchison. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Benedict Catholic Elementary School or the Benedictine Sisters at Mount St. Scholastica Convent and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, 208 North 5th Street, Atchison, Kansas 66002 with whom final arrangements have been entrusted. Doreen was born January 14, 1928 in Leavenworth, Kansas to Mary McEvoy Harris and James Harris. Doreen is survived by her husband of 70 years, Frank Donovan (Doc), and their four daughters, Patty (Tim) Coughlon of Denver, CO; Carol (Kim) Day of Leawood, KS; Colleen (Jim) Dillingham of Bend, OR; and Diane (Mike) Schmidt of Overland Park, KS. Each of her 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren felt like they were her very favorite. Doreen was preceded in death by her parents, her Stepmother, Lucille Banks Harris, and a brother, James Harris of Casper, WY.



