Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Draves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Reising) Draves

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary (Reising) Draves Obituary
Mary (Reising) Draves Mary (Reising) Draves, 94, of Kansas City, KS, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. Visitation will be 9:00-10:00 AM with a Funeral Mass following at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 29, at St. Mary-St. Anthony Catholic Church, 615 N. 7th Kansas City, KS 66101. Burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Mary-St. Anthony Catholic Church and/or Shawnee Mission Medical Center (Advent Healthcare). Mary was born August 31, 1924, in Kansas City, KS and was a lifetime resident. She was a RN at St. Margaret's Hospital and the Wyandotte County Health Dept. Mary was very involved with her family and her church. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim in 1987. She is survived by her sister Helen Grinzinger, three children: Michele Wineland (Tom), Francie Schmidt (Dan), Jim Draves (Paula), five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 621-6400)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.