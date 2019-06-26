|
Mary (Reising) Draves Mary (Reising) Draves, 94, of Kansas City, KS, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. Visitation will be 9:00-10:00 AM with a Funeral Mass following at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 29, at St. Mary-St. Anthony Catholic Church, 615 N. 7th Kansas City, KS 66101. Burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Mary-St. Anthony Catholic Church and/or Shawnee Mission Medical Center (Advent Healthcare). Mary was born August 31, 1924, in Kansas City, KS and was a lifetime resident. She was a RN at St. Margaret's Hospital and the Wyandotte County Health Dept. Mary was very involved with her family and her church. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim in 1987. She is survived by her sister Helen Grinzinger, three children: Michele Wineland (Tom), Francie Schmidt (Dan), Jim Draves (Paula), five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on June 26, 2019