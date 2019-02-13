Mary Elizabeth Brothers, M.D., FACOEM, MPH Dr. Mary E. Brothers, lovingly known as Betsy, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from complications following a 16-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Betsy was born in Brookline, MA to Paul J. Centner, MD and Anne E. (Kleemann) Centner, RN on September 18, 1949. She grew up in Prairie Village, KS and was a graduate of St Ann Grade School ('63); Bishop Miege High School ('67); Saint Mary College ('71) and the University of Kansas Medical School ('74). She completed a Master of Public Health at KU in 2004. After completing her training as a surgery resident at the Leavenworth VA Hospital, Mary practiced in Atchison; the Kansas City Metro area and in Leavenworth at the St. Vincent's Clinic. Much of her career was spent working with her father in their Industrial/Occupational Medical practice in KCMO. Mary acquired the practice from her father and established it as Midwest Occupational Medicine (M.O.M.) until retiring in 2008. During her years in medicine, she was active in the Great Plains Occupational Medical Association and the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, serving in leadership roles of each organization. As a whistleblower in the VA system, her testimony before US Senate and House of Representatives Congressional Committees helped to pass the Whistleblower Protection Act. Betsy was an avid gardener and a member of the Leavenworth Master Gardeners and the Lansing-Leavenworth Garden and Civic Club. She was supportive of the KC Lyric Opera and KC Symphony. Whether it was bird watching, hiking in the woods, listening to waves roll onto the shore, enjoying nature was her favorite pastime. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, A. Douglas Brothers, PhD of the home; two sisters, Katherine A. Tilson (Dennis B. Tilson); Patricia A. Centner; nephew Paul Centner Tilson; dear friend Janet Theby, MD and numerous cousins and friends. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, February 15th at the Davis Funeral Chapel at 531 Shawnee St in Leavenworth, beginning with the rosary at 5 pm. The Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, February 16th at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church at 900 Ida Street in Lansing, KS with a luncheon to follow. Donationscan be made in her memory to Benedictine College in Atchison, KS or . Arr: Davis Funeral Chapel

