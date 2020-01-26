Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cartmill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Cartmill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Cartmill Obituary
Mary E. Cartmill Mary E. Cartmill, 94, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away Jan. 18, 2020. Private family service will be held at a later date. Born July 26, 1925 in Cimarron, KS, Mary and her 4 sisters were born and raised on a family farm. She attended nursing school in Dodge City, KS, then moved to Topeka, KS to begin her married life. The family eventually moved to Prairie Village, KS. She is survived by her daughters Debbie Scott (Bob) and Stephanie Cartmill, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -