Mary E. Cartmill Mary E. Cartmill, 94, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away Jan. 18, 2020. Private family service will be held at a later date. Born July 26, 1925 in Cimarron, KS, Mary and her 4 sisters were born and raised on a family farm. She attended nursing school in Dodge City, KS, then moved to Topeka, KS to begin her married life. The family eventually moved to Prairie Village, KS. She is survived by her daughters Debbie Scott (Bob) and Stephanie Cartmill, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 26, 2020