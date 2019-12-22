|
Mary E. Hollmann Mary E. Hollmann, 91, of Leawood, KS, surrounded by her love ones, went home to Jesus on December 17, 2019. Mary was born on July 11, 1928. She is survived by her children, Dan (Andyla), Teresa (Ken), Anna (Jamie), Linda (Dennis), Janet (Scott), 13 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren. Mary will be remembered by all for her generosity. Strength, wit, and abundance of love. A celebration of life mass will be held on January 11, 2020 at Church of the Ascension, Mass 1:30 pm with visitation 12:30 pm, and Rosary 1:10 pm . In lieu of flowers donation may be made to CCVR. Kansas City Funeral Directors, 913-262-6310
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019