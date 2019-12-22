Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kansas City Funeral Directors, Inc
4880 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
913-262-6310
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hollmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Hollmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Hollmann Obituary
Mary E. Hollmann Mary E. Hollmann, 91, of Leawood, KS, surrounded by her love ones, went home to Jesus on December 17, 2019. Mary was born on July 11, 1928. She is survived by her children, Dan (Andyla), Teresa (Ken), Anna (Jamie), Linda (Dennis), Janet (Scott), 13 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren. Mary will be remembered by all for her generosity. Strength, wit, and abundance of love. A celebration of life mass will be held on January 11, 2020 at Church of the Ascension, Mass 1:30 pm with visitation 12:30 pm, and Rosary 1:10 pm . In lieu of flowers donation may be made to CCVR. Kansas City Funeral Directors, 913-262-6310
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -