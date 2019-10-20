|
Mary E. Kerley Mary E. Kerley, 90, Leawood, previously from Bella Vista, AR and Peck, KS passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Mary was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Marlin Kerley, last December. She is survived by her two sons: David Kerley and his wife Dana of Mulvane, KS, and Ed Kerley and his wife Suzanne of Leawood, KS along with grandchildren Paige Kerley, Dallas, TX and Mason Kerley, Leawood, KS. A graveside service and burial will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Council Hill Cemetery, Peck, KS The family requests no flowers. Donations may be sent in memory of Mary to Rockhurst High School Hurtado Scholars, 9301 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64114. Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater, KS, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.wsmortuary.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2019