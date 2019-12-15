Kansas City Star Obituaries
Mary E. (Fountain) Rasdall

Mary E. (Fountain) Rasdall Obituary
Mary E. (Fountain) Rasdall Mary E. Rasdall, 92, of Olathe, KS, formerly of KC, KS, passed away Thurs. Dec. 12, 2019 at Evergreen Community of Johnson Co.. Visitation will be held from 9-10 am with a funeral service to follow on Thurs. Dec. 19, 2019 at Chapel Hill-Butler, 701 N. 94th St., KC, KS 66112. Mary was born Oct. 1, 1928 in the rural area of Hill City, KS to Charles and Katie (Morse) Fountain. She graduated from Hill City Memorial High School in 1945 and then attended Browne-Mackie Business College in Salina before moving to KC, KS in 1946. She retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. She was a member of White Church Christian Church where she served as Deaconess, and a member of Victory Hills Golden Age. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald (Jerry) Rasdall; her parents; brothers, Clair, George, and Charles Fountain; sisters, Doris Jackson and Norma Gavin; and son-in-law, Thomas Bass. Survivors include daughters, Phyllis Bass and Paula (Marc) Goodpasture; grandchildren, James (Jim) Ferguson, Amy Goodpasture, Allison Epner (Jeff), Terry Bass and Tammy Bass; great-grandchildren, Dominique Sharp, Jackson, Colton and Nathan Bass; and step-great-great-grandson, Gabriel. She was a loving and caring person, always wanting others to felling included and welcome. She loved her family and friends and we loved her, she will be missed. Memorial Contributions may be made to Evergreen Community or Evergreen Hospice.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019
