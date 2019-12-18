Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Sharp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Sharp Obituary
Mary E. Sharp Mary E. Sharp, 77, of Shawnee, KS, passed away on Dec. 13, 2019. She was born on June 30, 1942, in Grand Prairie, TX, to Ellis and Elsie Walker. Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Bill Sharp. She is survived by her children, Patrick (Katie) Sharp, Gillian (Soo Young) Jung; and 3 grandchildren. Among her achievements, she was proud of being a Life Master Bridge player. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amos Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -