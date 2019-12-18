|
Mary E. Sharp Mary E. Sharp, 77, of Shawnee, KS, passed away on Dec. 13, 2019. She was born on June 30, 1942, in Grand Prairie, TX, to Ellis and Elsie Walker. Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Bill Sharp. She is survived by her children, Patrick (Katie) Sharp, Gillian (Soo Young) Jung; and 3 grandchildren. Among her achievements, she was proud of being a Life Master Bridge player. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 18, 2019