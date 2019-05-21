Mary Elizabeth Biscanin Mary Elizabeth (Mary Beth) Novak Biscanin, 75, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away Thursday, May 16th, at Brighton Gardens of Prairie Village, Kansas, where she resided for the past year. Mary was born July 7, 1943 in Kansas City, Kansas to the late Barbara Glavinich Novak and & Edward N. Novak. She grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, attended the Cathedral of St. Peter Grade School, and was a graduate of Bishop Ward High School. On October 3, 1987, she married Joseph R. Biscanin, who preceded her in death on March 2, 1995. In December of 1998, she retired from Hallmark Cards, Kansas City, Missouri, after 37 years of service. Mary was a former member of St. Ann Catholic Church and a member of the Cathedral of St. Peter. She enjoyed her dog and cat, bowling, and traveling to visit family and friends. She is survived by her brother, Edward Novak, of Kansas City, Kansas; sister, Jeanine Novak Supplee, of Plano, Texas; and many loving nieces and nephews. The Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, May 23rd, at 10:30am at Cathedral of St. Peter, 416 North 14th Street, Kansas City, KS, with visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, Kansas. Arrangements: Skradski Funeral Home, Kansas City, KS 913-371-1404, http://www.skradskifh-kc.com



